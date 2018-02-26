Tyga Thinks Travis Scott’s Ferrari Push Present For Kylie Jenner Is ‘Pathetic’: He’s ‘Totally Unoriginal’

Tyga is not happy with Travis Scott’s Ferrari push present to Kylie Jenner! A source close to Tyga EXCLUSIVELY told HL that he feels ‘disrespected’ by Travis’ big gift!

Tyga, 28, believes Travis Scott‘s extravagant push gift — a sleek, black $1.4 million Ferrari — to Kylie Jenner, 20, is just a way for Travis to “spoil” Kylie the same way Tyga did. A source close to Tyga EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about why the rapper thinks Travis is just trying to copy him. “Tyga feels disrespected over Kylie’s new Ferrari,” our source said. “Tyga thinks Travis should quit trying to bite his style and come up with something new if he really wants to impress Kylie. Otherwise, Travis is just trying to fill in the empty space Tyga left, which Tyga feels Travis will never be able to do. Tyga is confident he was Kylie’s first love and what they had can never be duplicated, so Travis should stop trying so hard.”

When it comes down to it, Tyga think Travis is just being unoriginal. “Tyga thinks if the gift really was from Travis,” our source went on to say. “He is being totally unoriginal and copying everything Tyga already did with Kylie. Tyga found her first, loved her first and even bought her a few different luxury cars first. Tyga not only bought her a Ferrari, but he also gifted Kylie with a Maybach Benz too when she turned 19. So Tyga finds Travis’s pathetic attempt to spoil Kylie as a sorry way to try to follow everything Tyga has already done for her.”

We reported earlier how Kylie and Travis were spotted out for the first time since giving birth to Stomi Webster. The two enjoyed a date at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu on Feb. 24.

