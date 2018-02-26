Tommy X Gigi Collaboration Ends — See Gigi Hadid Through The Years On His Runways

It’s the end of an era! There have been four amazing seasons of Tommy and Gigi’s designs — we’re taking a look back at Gigi’s most memorable runway looks!

We were THRILLED when we heard the news that designer Tommy Hilfiger and model Gigi Hadid, 22, had teamed up for a collaboration, and their amazing designs lasted for four glorious seasons! Now that their partnership has come to an end, take a look back at the collections — Milan for the Spring 2018 show, London’s “rock circus” Fall 2017 show, a dreamy California show for Spring 2017, and the collection that started it all — New York Fashion Week: Fall 2016.

At the Milan show, on Feb. 25, makeup artist Mark Carrasquillo used Maybelline New York products on the models for an “aerodynamic” look. Eyes popped with a splash of silver on the inner corners of eyes. He used the silver shadow from The City Mini Eyeshadow Palette in Concrete Runway and then created a cat eye with the Eyestudio Master Precise Liquid Eyeliner in Black. For long lashes, he used Total Temptation Washable Mascara in Blackest Black. Clear brow gel and Baby Lips (actually applied on the cheeks) kept the rest of the face natural.

Hair lead Eugene Souleiman explained the inspiration: “This is a very modern hairstyle, it’s been done with haste but still appears styled but natural. It’s a beautiful look with lots of texture. It encompasses the Tommy lifestyle, young, fun and free but with a bit of an edge. It’s about having an idea and tailoring the concept of the idea to suit the individual and her natural hairstyle, embracing their individuality and making them feel sexy.” He continued: “What we’re doing is something quite different, to get a looser, more natural feeling to the hair we’re using the ghd curve soft curl iron, wrapping hair around it and as we’re taking the hair away we’re stretching it so that it’s more of an “S” curl, less opulent, more understated. It’s more of a modern style, you’re still adding a bit of structure to the hair but it’s more relaxed.”

HollywoodLifers, which Gigi x Tommy runway show was your favorite?