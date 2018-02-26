Tiffany Trump Keeps It Casual In All Black While Cozying Up To Hot Hockey Players — See Pic

Is Tiffany Trump looking for a hot new NHL boyfriend?! She took a break from studying on Feb. 24 to attend a hockey game, and hung out with some of the players after!

Tiffany Trump is reportedly newly single, and she’s wasting no time putting herself back out there! Donald Trump’s youngest daughter attended the Washington Capitals vs. Buffalo Sabres game in Washington D.C. on Feb. 24, and she got some quality time with some of the hockey studs after the game. After posting various action shots from the game to her Instagram story, Tiffany also shared a pic of herself sandwiched in-between Sabres stars Robin Lehner and Evander Kane. The 24-year-old looked gorgeous for the game, although she kept it more casual than usual, wearing a pair of black jeans, with a skintight tanktop and leather jacket. She wore her hair straight with her bangs swept to the side.

Speculation began that Tiffany had ended her relationship with Ross Mechanic last fall, and he confirmed that he had definitely moved on by posting a photo of himself kissing a new girl on Instagram last week. The 24-year-old has not publicly commented on her relationship status, but Ross definitely made it clear on Valentine’s Day that he’s moved on. It looks like Tiffany is now making sure to let him know that she’s taking advantage of her single status, as well! She is currently attending law school at Georgetown University, but it’s good to see that she’s found time to get out on the town and enjoy activities like this.

Tiffany was also recently spotted attending a Fashion Week event in New York City, so clearly it hasn’t been all work and no fun. Only a few more months until her first year wraps up!

