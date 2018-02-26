‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Season 14 Kicks Off With Epic Blind Auditions

Season 14 of ‘The Voice’ is here! And, Kelly Clarkson is here to shake up the competition as a new judge! Check out our live blog to follow along with the start of the ‘Blind Auditions’!

Season 14 of The Voice is here, which means new Blake Shelton and Adam Levine fights, more emotionally touching moments from Alicia Keys, and a brand new personality, Kelly Clarkson! In the season premiere, it’s the start of the “blind auditions.” As you may know, the judges all sit with their backs turned as their prospective talents take the stage; Each judge will have the chance to turn around for a voice they fall in love with. But, there’s a new twist this season — “The Block.” The re-designed chairs have an extra set of buttons with the other three coaches’ names on them. Coaches will have the opportunity to “block” a fellow coach during the Blind Auditions so that the blocked coach is unable to recruit the artist on their team.

Britton Buchanan takes the stage to perform “Trouble”. His bold, raspy voice caught the attention of Alicia, Blake and Adam, who all turned around. Adam and Blake kicked off their competitive rivalry with Adam blocking Blake. In the end, Britton picks Alicia!

Brynn Cartel hits the stage to sing “Beneath Your Beautiful” with her versatile voice as Kelly said after she turned her chair around. Blake turned his chair around at the last second, and Kelly went tit for tat with him to win Brynn. — Brynn Cartel picks Kelly… and she handed her jersey with the number “14” [14th season] on it and “Clarkson” on the back.

Rayshun LaMARR, who reveals he is a cancer survivor. He tearfully explains that when he was diagnosed he underwent rigorous transfusions and chemotherapy, which caused him to lose his voice and hearing temporarily. He takes the stage to perform “Don’t Stop Believing” and completely blows the judges away with his incredible range and killer voice. — Alicia and Adam hits his button as soon as Rayshun sings his first note… then Alicia follows. — Rayshun LaMARR picks Adam.

Kyla Jade, a former background singer for Carrie Underwood and current background singer for Jennifer Hudson, performs “See Saw” — Blake is the first judge to turn, with Kelly hitting her button late in the song, and the two playfully went at it again. Kyla Jade chooses Blake!

Blaise Raccuglia takes the stage to sing “Wanted” by Hunter Hayes. While his voice is great, it’s evident he’s nervous. When none of the judges turn around, they tell him that his voice is shaky and Kelly says she sensed the nerves. — No turns.

Kelsea Johnson performs “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” and impresses all of the judges, and gets three to turn their chairs — Adam, then Kelly, and lastly, Alicia. In the end, Kelsea Johnson picks Alicia!

Drew Cole performs “Sex And Candy” while he plays the guitar and Adam turns around almost instantly and is very into his performance. But, then Blake turns his chair midway through the song to challenge Adam. — Drew Cole picks Adam!

D.R. King performs “Believer” by Imagine Dragons. He gets Kelly and Blake to turn their chairs to go at it for round three. — After a long debate, D.R. King picks Kelly!

Kaleb Lee — a father of two biological daughters, and one adopted boy three — performs “Never Wanted Nothing More”. His unique, raspy, country voice instantly caught Kelly’s attention, who turns her chair first. Shortly after, Blake turns his chair… and that’s when Kelly and Blake go at it again! Kelly pulls out all the stops and even sings to Caleb to have him pick her, but in the end he choose Blake!

