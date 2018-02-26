‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Catelynn Suffers A Miscarriage & Enters Rehab After Suicidal Thoughts

So sad. Our worst fears were finally confirmed during the Feb. 26 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’ when Catelynn revealed she suffered a miscarriage.

The Feb. 26 installment of Teen Mom OG was truly an emotional episode, as Tyler and Catelynn revealed they had suffered a miscarriage, just weeks after learning they were expecting another baby. We had a feeling this would be the case, as Catelynn’s been in and out of rehab for having suicidal thoughts over the last few months (in real time), but we still hoped we were wrong. Tyler told a producer that Catelynn noticed she was bleeding out of her vagina a lot, so she later saw a doctor, and their worst fear was then confirmed — Catelynn, indeed, suffered a miscarriage. This would be emotional for anyone, but for Catelynn, it led her to having suicidal thoughts. In fact, she told Tyler’s mom that she had “contemplated every single way that I could kill myself today,” before making a decision to enter rehab. Tyler broke down in tears over Catelynn’s admission, and their sweet producer tried to console them as best as she could. It was truly heart-wrenching to watch.

Another exciting storyline from this week’s episode revolved around Farrah and the heinous way she treats producers. After reaming out her producer, Kristen, last week for making her mom, Debra, wait in the car for over 30 minutes, Farrah went off on her again this week, when Farrah suspected that the “on set teacher” gave Sophia candy. Farrah fired the teacher and demanded she be replaced. The only issue was that it was nearly impossible for producers to find another teacher on such short notice, meaning they’d have to cancel filming for the remainder of the day. When they presented this issue to Farrah, asking if the teacher could stay put just for the day, Farrah went nuts, saying it wasn’t her problem and they need to leave her alone. This led to executive producer Morgan Freeman feeling the need to intervene. Especially after he discovered Farrah was planning on doing an anal sex webcam show on Halloween. She had previously told them that she would never do a sex tape again, so they were comfortable keeping her on the show, but once they learned of her potential new webcam adventure, they headed to her house to talk about her future “participation” with the series. Behind the scenes, Morgan told one of his producers that if she followed through with the webcam show, they’d cut her from Teen Mom OG. We were anxiously awaiting how Farrah would react, but after she greeted them at the door, the episode ended and we were left with a “to be continued…”

And as far as Amber and Maci were concerned, they could have sat this week out, as their storylines were pretty boring. Amber went for massages with Leah, while Gary and his alleged dad went to get a paternity test, as Gary has never been fully certain that Jody is his father. Meanwhile, Maci revealed she suffers from PCOS, so she dealt with possible solutions to take away the painful symptoms she has to deal with from time to time.

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s new episode of Teen Mom OG? Tell us below.