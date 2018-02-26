‘Summer House’ Preview: Lauren Confronts Carl About Another Girl

Carl, you got some splainin’ to do! In this EXCLUSIVE preview for tonight’s episode of ‘Summer House’ Lauren confronts Carl about another woman!

Summer House is heating up fast, and it’s not the hookups we’re referring talking about! During this week’s episode of Bravo’s hit show, Lauren and Carl go at it again about their on and off relationship. Watch our EXCLUSIVE preview below! Before Carl and Stephen resolve issue that fractured their friendship in the city, the gang hosts several housemates’ moms for the weekend in the Hamptons. Although everyone is on their best behavior, things soon take a bad turn when Lauren calls Carl out on his dishonesty. And, Stephen is in the middle of it, per usual.

In the clip — as seen below — Stephen runs downstairs to spill the tea, with Lauren in the room. He informs the housemates that Carl is in his room, FaceTiming a girl and acting flirty. “She said her psychic said she’s gonna meet a 6’4″ brunette, and he’s like, ‘I know a guy,'” Stephen says. Lindsay chimes in in the confessional that Carl is being shady, claiming he doesn’t want to date anyone. Then, Lindsay says what we’re all thinking — She doesn’t understand Stephen’s role in this whole mixup with Lauren and Carl.

So, while Lindsay questions the entire situation, Lauren is already on her way to Carl’s room. “I just wanted to say hi to your girl, isn’t she on FaceTime?” Lauren asks Carl. “You are the biggest bullsh-tter I’ve ever f–king met,” she tells Carl, before asking why he’s in their house to begin with. Ashley then tries to get Lauren out of the room, but she needs to get a few things off her chest first. “You lied to me, I’ve been too good of a f–king friend to you,” Lauren yells at Carl. She goes on to say she wishes she could tell his mother how much of a “bullsh-tter” he is. “I’m so sick to my stomach that I gave my heart to you,” she says in tears after calling Carl “disgusting.”

The twins continue to bash Carl for, per usual, not owning up to his actions. He then tries to cover his tracks saying that he “just” started talking to the girl. “I’m single, my door’s closed and it’s my house too,” Carl defends himself in the confessional. However, things aren’t over. He follows the twins to the living room, where it’s two against one. “I’m a f–king prize that you treated like sh-t,” Lauren says, before someone yells “Move out in the morning, pack your bag!” Yikes!

Meanwhile, Lindsay tries to be a good friend and play peacemaker, as Kyle braces for his mother officially meeting Amanda’s mother and gets nervous about this step being bigger than he anticipated. And, as you may know, Kyle has always been hesitant to fully commit to a relationship with Amanda.

Watch Summer House every Monday on Bravo at 10/9c!

HollywoodLifers, tell us — Are you tuning into Summer House tonight?