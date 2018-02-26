Sridevi’s Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed: Bollywood Star Drowned In Hotel Bathtub

Bollywood film star, Sridevi’s cause of death is revealed and the details are shocking. The actress died after she passed out in her hotel bathtub, police confirm.

Bollywood star, Sridevi — one of the Indian film industry’s most popular actresses — drowned after passing out in her hotel bathtub and died in Dubai, on February 24, police confirm. She was reportedly attending her husband’s nephew’s wedding in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. “Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, #DubaiPolice today stated that the death of Indian actress #Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness,” Dubai police tweeted. The case was transferred to Dubai’s public prosecution office, authorities added.

Sridevi was allegedly found by her husband, Boney Kapoor, a prominent Indian film producer. Her body was reportedly returned to India from Dubai on Monday, February 26. Hundreds of emotional fans gathered at Sridevi’s home in Mumbai, upon her return, to pay their respects and to see the star for the last time. Actress Priyanka Chopra, 35, took to Instagram to honor her late friend writing, “Still can’t believe it,” next to a throwback photo with Sridevi. She is survived by her husband and two daughters, Jhanvi, and Khushi.

Sridevi, who made her acting debut at age four, was Bollywood’s biggest female star. She broke barriers becoming one of the first female actresses to conquer her male-dominated film industry. Sridevi’s career spanned over five decades, with some of her most popular films including, Mr. India, Lamhe, Game Player and Moments. Her She was praised for her dance skills in the film ChaalBaaz. Sridevi’s most recent project was the 2017 film Mom, where she played a woman seeking vengeance after her stepdaughter is raped.

Many stars and politicians in India have paid tribute to the late actress with heartfelt messages on social media. Singer Adnan Sami tweeted that he was lost for words at the loss of “India’s sweetheart.” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi,” adding, “May her soul rest in peace.” Actress Alia Bhatt tweeted, “Nothing makes sense. I have no words.. just completely shocked. RIP Sri Devi. My icon forever. Love you.”

Our thoughts are with Sridevi’s friends and family during this difficult time.

