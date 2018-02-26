Selena Gomez Planning ‘Incredibly Romantic’ Surprise For Justin Bieber’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Justin Bieber. Ahead of his big bash, we’ve learned that Selena Gomez has been hard at work planning something ‘romantic’ for his big day!

Justin Bieber turns 24 on March 1, and it might be his best birthday ever, thanks to Selena Gomez, 25. This will be the first time Justin and Selena will celebrate his birthday since getting back together in 2017, and the “Wolves” singer is “excited to make Justin’s day special and incredibly romantic,” a source close to Ms. Gomez EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “She has been busy plotting and planning with Justin’s friends to surprise him with a party full of those closest to him.” Selena, according to the insider, has reached out to Justin’s manager Scooter Braun, 36, and his parents to put together a party that he’ll never forget!

Of course, Justin’s favorite part might be the after-party, as the source tells HollywoodLife.com that Selena has been “arranging for some romance” for Justin’s birthday. “After all the gifts have been opened, and the party ends, Selena is looking forward to some private, intimate time for just the two of them,” the source adds. “She is doing her best to make Justin’s birthday as romantic and unforgettable as possible.”

These two have been getting pretty “romantic” and “intimate” lately. The two were spotted together in Jamaica for Jeremy Bieber’s wedding. The two managed to enjoy the scenery together, sneaking away to the beach to enjoy a sweet embrace and an even sweeter kiss. PDA on a tropical beach? It doesn’t get any more romantic than that. It’ll be interesting to see what Selena has planned for Justin’s surprise.

Perhaps she’ll get him some clothes, since the two seems to dress alike (seriously, there’s “twinning” and then there’s Jelena’s doppelgänger game.) Perhaps she’ll give him a key to her apartment? It seems that the two are on the verge of taking their relationship to the next level, which could indicate living together. Though, to be fair, Sel and her previous boyfriend, The Weeknd, 25, shared a NYC apartment together and that didn’t really work out, did it? Justin and Selena’s relationship “is very important to them,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tell HollywoodLife.com, and that means they won’t do something big – like move in together or have kids – until they’re ready.

