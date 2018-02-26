Ryan Seacrest Accused Of Sexual Aggression: Former Stylist Alleges He Groped Her Vagina

Ryan Seacrest’s former stylist, Suzie Hardy has accused him of sexually harassing her for years. She alleges he groped her vagina and rubbed his penis on her in his underwear.

Update: A spokesperson for E! gave HollywoodLife.com the following statement: “E!’s investigation was extremely comprehensive and thorough. Over the course of a two month process, our outside counsel interviewed more than two dozen people regarding the allegations, including multiple separate meetings with the claimant and all firsthand witnesses that she provided. The investigator is an attorney with nearly 20 years experience and is highly regarded professionally. Any claims that question the legitimacy of this investigation are completely baseless.”

Suzie Hardy worked as a stylist for Ryan Seacrest, 43, on E! News for seven years after she was hired in 2006. — She made good money, had a great schedule and was even able to pick up her daughter from school on most of her work days. However, her years of working alongside Seacrest were allegedly filled with unwanted sexual aggression by the host, Hardy tells our sister site, Variety in a shocking, new interview. In a letter from her attorney [obtained by the site], addressed to E!, it’s parent company NBCUniversal, as well as Seacrest himself [from November 2017], Hardy claims the following — Seacrest allegedly grinded his erect penis on her while only in his underwear and groped her vagina. Hardy also claims Seacrest once slapped her behind so hard that she was left with a large welt that was still visible hours later.

Hardy alleges that the abuse — which she only endured for as long as she did to provide for her daughter — came to a halt in 2013. Why? — She claims her job ended in 2013 after she decided to report Seacrest’s alleged abuse to human resources executives. “As proud as I am and as strong as a woman as I am, as smart as I am and as much work as I’ve done with therapists, it really affected me,” Hardy told Variety of the alleged abuse by Seacrest. The longtime host has repeatedly denied Hardy’s allegations.

The letter — drafted by Hardy’s attorney Howard King of King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, LLP — requested that Seacrest and E! “come up with a plan to address the treatment of all women at the networks and to take responsibility for the wrongful treatment” of Hardy. King also threatened “more formal action” if the requests were ignored. Seacrest then addressed the complaint publicly, when he announced in a statement on November 17 that E! was investigating a misconduct complaint against him made by “someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News.” Seacrest called the claims “reckless allegations.”

E! revealed that that they had concluded their investigation into Seacrest, three months after he went public with the allegation. The network claimed they discovered “insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest.”

When she was first hired, Hardy describes her relationship with Seacrest and his team as family-like. She claims Seacrest’s assistant took an interest in her and would ask her personal questions; Hardy alleges this eventually led to the assistant telling her that Seacrest was romantically interested in her.

The letter states that Seacrest then began requesting her for jobs that didn’t require her work. — Visiting his home to dress him and traveling to the American Idol set, where he already had a stylist on hand. She alleges that Seacrest’s assistant once asked Hardy to go to his home after 8 PM just to tie a necktie for him, which Hardy turned down. Hardy claims that when she told the assistant of her hesitation of visiting Seacrest’s home late at night, the assistant told her to bring her daughter as a form of protection.

The former stylist goes on to allege that Seacrest asked her to “take a nap” with him while they prepped for the 2007-08 New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special. — an invitation she says she declined. She also claims that while working for Seacrest, he hugged her in only his underwear over 10 times.

One of her claims in the letter states that Seacrest once confronted her about not being attracted to him, while sitting in his underwear. “I just don’t think you’re attracted to me,” he allegedly asked, to which Hardy claims she replied, “I’m attracted to my paycheck.”

