Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart Would ‘Love’ To See A ‘Twilight’ Reboot After 10th Anniversary

‘Twilight’ turns 10 in 2018 and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if the film’s stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart would reboot their iconic vampire romance.

Where has the time gone? Twilight first hit theaters in Nov. of 2008, turning Robert Pattinson, 31, and Kristen Stewart, 27, into international superstars with both their film franchise and their epic off-screen romance. While they’re no longer a couple, the actors think that with the 10 year anniversary upon us the time is right for a reboot. “Rob and Kristen would love to see Twilight come back or be rebooted, but they would love to see a TV show come out of it most. And they would be totally down to be a part of it, but would only like to make an appearance over being fully cast in the project,” a source close to the stars tells HollywoodLife.com EXClUSIVELY.

“They realize what the franchise did for their careers and would be happy to support it for a new generation to enjoy. They hope something gets off the ground,” our insider adds. Relations between Robert and Kristen seemed to have thawed after some frosty years since the franchise — as well as their romance — ended. The two were spotted by eyewitnesses grabbing a drink at LA’s Edendale bar on Feb. 11, bringing hope to Twihards everywhere that something new might be on the horizon. While a romance isn’t in the works as K-Stew is still happily dating 27-year-old model Stella Maxwell, a professional reunion would certainly be welcome!

Robert himself hinted that he might be down for more Twilight, as an exec at the film’s studio Lionsgate said last fall that “there are a lot more stories to be told” in the series, as long as author Stephenie Meyer was on board. In an interview with the Huffington Post Rob teased, “Well, you never know,” when it came to taking part in any new Twilight related projects. “It did inspire me at the time,” he told the publication. “And, really, it’s kind of awesome.” Hell yes it is!

HollywoodLifers, would you like to see a reboot of Twilight? Who would you cast as Edward and Bella today?