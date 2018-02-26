Nicki Minaj Furious She’s Being Dragged Into Safaree’s Nude Photo Scandal

Nicki Minaj doesn’t want to get recognition for her nasty feuds with people like ex Safaree Samuels or their wild situations. Find out why she wants to put music first here.

Nicki Minaj, 35, is feeling angry that she is making headlines regarding her ex Safaree Samuels‘ recent nude photo scandal and she’s hoping her spotlight will switch over to what she wants to be known for: music. Safaree’s alleged nude photos were leaked on Feb. 25 and it caused an uproar from the public but Nicki doesn’t want to be any part of it. “Nicki started seeing things changing with her career trajectory right around her feud with Remy Ma,” a source close to Nicki EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She doesn’t like the path it’s taking and wants to be recognized for her music and not who she is dating or feuding with. She doesn’t want people to think that Cardi B has taken her spot either. Nicki has had to battle before and has battled through the Lil Kim comparisons to make her own name in hip hop and now she wants to and feels she has to reinvent herself so she doesn’t fall into being a tabloid joke. When she is connected to stuff like Safaree and his drama, it really drives her nuts. She’d rather be considered a talent first and always.”

Nicki’s not feeling bad for Safaree, either. The rapper reportedly thinks Safaree may have even leaked the nude photos himself to get more publicity. The two went through a rough time during their break up back in 2014 and since then, Nicki doesn’t seem to want anything to do with her former love. Safaree, on the other hand, would reportedly love to get back with the “Superbass” crooner and many sources have claimed he still loves her.

Whether Nicki and Safaree get close again or not, one thing seems to remain true for Nicki: she’s an artist first. The talented star has always been outspoken about what’s important to her and she isn’t afraid to speak her mind in both her music and in public places, like social media or interviews. It’s good to see her standing up for what she believes in and remaining true to herself! Go, Nicki!

