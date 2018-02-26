NBA YoungBoy Warned To ‘Get His Sh*t Together’ By Quavo & Offset After Arrest

Quavo and Offset of Migos remain hopeful that NBA YoungBoy can get it together and clean up his act before it’s too late. They’re hoping the young rapper can get back to making good music amidst his multiple arrest reports.

NBA YoungBoy [aka YoungBoy Never Broke Again], 18, is a young talent with a lot of promise; that is if he can stay out of trouble with the law, his mentor-like friends, Quavo and Offset of Migos believe. The 18-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, has been in the news recently for a slew of reported charges including allegedly committing assault, weapons violations, and kidnapping. “Quavo doesn’t know what legal situation [NBA] YoungBoy has going on, but he is well-aware of YoungBoy‘s history with the law. It’s not Quavo’s place to speak out on the reports, but he’s hopeful YoungBoy can get passed all of his demons and stay out of trouble,” a source close to Quavo tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The rapper knows how great it feels to have made it in the music industry, and just wants to the same success for YoungBoy, the insider says.

“Just like NBA, Offset has had his fair share of issues with the law. And, ever since he’s been home, Offset has always been adamant about good behavior because he loves rapping too much,” the source admits. “Everybody in Migos is pulling for YoungBoy to get his legal sh-t together, so he can get back to making this money for his family.” Migos and YoungBoy have collaborated musically in the past.

YoungBoy recently made headlines when a report claimed he was caught on camera allegedly body-slamming his girlfriend, Jania, just hours after he was arrested in Florida on February 24. When the rapper was arrested, he allegedly had an outstanding felony warrant out for him, including kidnapping. When police looked into YoungBoy’s record, TMZ reports that police discovered he was a fugitive from Georgia for allegedly committing assault, weapons violations and kidnapping. YoungBoy’s girlfriend, Jania has since taken to social media to deny any allegations of kidnapping or abuse.

