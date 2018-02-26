Melania Trump Supports The Students Fighting Against Donald To ‘Create Change’ After FL Shooting

Melania Trump is siding with Parkland students protesting for stricter gun control laws following the massacre at their school.

This might even be more epic than one of Melania Trump‘s infamous hand swats at husband Donald Trump, 71. The First Lady has gone on record saying she’s supportive of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students who have been leading protests to tighten gun laws in our country. In a Feb. 26 speech before the spouses attending National Governors Association in Washington, D.C, she gave props to the brave survivors and their supporters, saying “I have been heartened to see children across this country using their voices to speak out and try to create change. They’re our future and they deserve a voice.”

Go Melania! Her husband sat in on a Feb. 21 White House listening session with students who survived the massacre as well as parents of children killed in other school shootings. After listening to their valiant pleas to bring some sort of changes to our nation’s gun laws, he refused to make any efforts towards gun control legislation. Instead he advocated arming teachers so that they can be the ones to stop school shootings.

Melania, 47, opened her speech by telling the White House luncheon crowd, “Before I begin, I want to be sure we take a moment to reflect on the horrific shooting in Florida. Our continued thoughts and prayers go out to all who were affected by such a senseless act. As a parent, I cannot imagine the kind of grief and tragedy like that brings,’ she continued. “And I hope and know we all find ourselves wondering what we can do to help.” It was after that when she praised the Parkland students for their bravery in speaking out against the NRA and calling for tighter gun control laws.

While she didn’t specifically name the issues, it’s pretty darn clear that she’s on the students’ side by lauding how they’re trying to “create change.” That’s totally going against her husband, who had to be told on a note card to say “I hear you,” as he seemed to completely ignore all of their calls for action on gun control and called for MORE guns to be put in schools.

