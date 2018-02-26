Kylie Jenner Loves Ferrari ‘Push Present’ From Travis Scott, But Refuses To Drive It To Keep Stormi Safe

Kylie Jenner appreciates the amazing new car Travis Scott bought for her but she’s not finding it too useful when it comes to traveling with baby Stormi.

Kylie Jenner, 20, received an incredibly extravagant Ferrari as a push present from baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, but she doesn’t plan on taking it out anytime soon and it’s all because of baby Stormi! “Kylie loves her push present Ferrari from Travis but it is already giving her problems,” a source close to Kylie shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “Her issue with the luxe new whip is that she can’t fit her baby car seat in it, which Kylie finds hilarious. She hasn’t really taken the car out of her gated community yet, she has only driven it over to her sister’s and mom’s house to show it off but she totally loves the italian sports car. She thinks it is funny that there is no room for little baby Stormi so she is shopping around for a safety seat that can fit inside the small interior and on the sports seats. She thinks it would be sexy to drive her baby around in style, but of course, safety first!”

Kylie introduced her new black Ferrari to her followers when she posted a pic of the beauty to her Instagram story on Feb. 24. “Can’t believe she’s mine…,” she captioned the photo. The new mom has been getting a lot of gifts since welcoming her bundle of joy into the world, including large flower displays, balloons and more from her family members.

Although the gifts prove everyone close to Kylie is so excited about baby Stormi, the brunette beauty has yet to show off a clear photo of her daughter. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has showed off Stormi’s little hands and feet so fans are itching to see a photo of her face! We have to admit, we’re also hoping we get one soon! After all, there’s nothing better than a pic of a new little Kardashian/Jenner!

