Kim Zolciak Gushes Over Brielle Biermann On 21st Birthday: ‘My Pride & Joy’

So sweet! Kim Zolciak shared a series of adorable throwback photos in honor of her daughter Brielle’s 21st birthday, along with a heartwarming message.

Kim Zolciak, 39, has dedicated no less than three separate Instagram posts to her daughter Brielle Biermann, 21, and your heart will melt when you see the photos that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has shared.

“Dedicating today to my beauty @briellebiermann the very person that gave me strength to keep pushing!!” Kim wrote on Instagram on Feb. 25. “I had Brielle at at almost 19, I was so excited I could barely stand it but I was a nervous wreck at the same time! My side kick, My heart, My strength, My pride and joy, My best friend, My daughter YOU amaze me!!” See Brielle’s hottest photos here.

“We made it Elle I always knew we would…You are such a blessing to this world! Thank you for making my “job” as your mom an easy one! I truly mean that from the core of my being! I made it through the night last night barely, no sleep worrying about you .. I guess some things will never change no matter how old you get!” Kim added. See Brielle’s childhood pics below!

HollywoodLifers, you can wish Brielle a happy birthday in the comments!