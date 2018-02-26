Chicago West Makes Her Instagram Debut In Adorable Selfie With Mom Kim Kardashian — See Pic

Aw! Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Feb. 26 to post her first photo with Chicago West and it is absolutely adorable! See it here.

What a beauty! Kim Kardashian, 37, took to Instagram on Feb. 26 to post the long anticipated first selfie with Chicago West and it is cuter than ever! The mom-of-three used the pink ears and nose filter, which she often uses for her pics, and could be seen wearing white while holding little Chicago in the sweet pic. “Baby Chicago,” she simply captioned the post. Chicago had her big dark eyes open for the selfie and looked incredibly adorable with her long eyelashes and dark hair. SEE THE PHOTO BELOW!

Chicago, who was born on Jan. 15, didn’t disappoint with her debut selfie and Kim definitely looked proud to show her amazing daughter off. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s decision to show off Chicago may be due to the many fan questions she’s been getting about who the bundle of joy looks like. She recently told one fan on Feb. 24 that Chicago looked a little like her other children, North, 4, and Saint, 2, but “definitely her own person” in a tweet.

What a person she is! Kim and Kanye West, 40, have certainly been taking care of their new daughter since she was born. In addition to getting tons of love from her family, it looks like Chicago is getting some awesome clothes! Shortly after her birth, Kim took to Instagram to show off some personalized gear that she was adding to Chicago’s closet. The beautiful baby girl is only a month old and she’s already dressing in style which proves she’s definitely a Kardashian/West! We can’t wait to see more photos of little Chicago growing up!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s adorable selfie with Chicago? Tell us here!