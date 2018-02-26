Khloe Kardashian ‘Working Out Religiously’ While Pregnant: She Misses Her Pre-Baby Body

Khloe K’s due date is right around the corner, but that isn’t stopping her from hitting the gym. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s hoping for a quick snap back.

If you are a die hard KUWTK fan you know Khloe Kardashian, 33, has come a long way with her fitness. And although she’s expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson, 26, she’s not letting her hard work go to waste. “Khloe is due in mid to late April, and she’s at the point now where she’s counting down the days to giving birth. Her first trimester was super taxing, but since getting past that she’s felt way better, and she’s been loving being pregnant. Khloe is super excited about being a mom, but she’s equally excited about getting her pre-baby body back again. She’s been working out religiously throughout the pregnancy, and she was in such amazing shape before she got pregnant, so she’s hoping she will be able to snap back super quick and easy,” a source close to Khloe tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We wouldn’t expect any less from the Revenge Body star.

Now that we think of it, Khloe has managed to stay fit throughout her entire pregnancy. Back in December, Khloe shared an inspiring video that gave fans a look at her rigorous pregnancy workout routine. Khloe can be seen lifting weights alongside her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and we still can’t get over it. It’s clear she’s dedicated to her healthy lifestyle, and we are so here for it. However, many fans disapproved of Khloe’s exercises. Some even told her it was dangerous, but of course KoKo clapped back with, “For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden. MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing sh*t.” She certainly told them!

Nevertheless, we couldn’t be more excited for Khloe’s baby. In a teaser for the Sunday, March 4, episode of KUWTK, Khloe reveals the sex of her baby. “Do you want to know what I’m having?” Khloe asks her sisters Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney. Of course the video doesn’t reveal the gender, but by the looks on Kim and Kourtney’s faces, we know the moment was exciting. We can’t wait to tune in!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Khloe's decision to workout during her pregnancy?