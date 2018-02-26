Kevin Smith, 47, Reveals He Suffered ‘Massive’ Heart Attack & Nearly Died

Filmmaker Kevin Smith just revealed on Twitter that he miraculously survived a massive heart attack.

Kevin Smith is lucky to be alive after having a heart attack following a show in California on Feb. 25 He’s just 47 years old. “After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack,” he wrote on Twitter. “The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “The Widow Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”

The iconic filmmaker didn’t reveal exactly what happened that led him to rush to the hospital. He was performing for a new standup special at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California, with shows scheduled for both 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. PT. The first show went on as planned, but as Kevin revealed in his tweet, the cancellation of the second show saved his life. Just hours before his scary heart attack, he had posted on social media about his excitement for special he was taping.

Kevin became a prominent filmmaker after the release of his film Clerks in 1994. He wrote, co-produced, directed and starred in the film. He reprised his character, Silent Bob, in subsequent comedy films like Mallrats and Chasing Amy. Kevin’s most recent film came out in 2016, although he made appearances in 2017 films like The Disaster Artist and Shooting Clerks, which he executive produced. Kevin has been married to Jennifer Schwalbach since 1999 and they have an 18-year-old daughter, Harley Quinn Smith.

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

After the 47-year-old shared the news of his heart attack on Feb. 26, he was flooded with love from fellow celebrities, including Chris Pratt, who tweeted that he was “praying my ass off” for the comedian. At this time, the process for Kevin’s recovery is unclear.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts for Kevin in the comments section below.