Kanye West Pretends To Pee In Public While Kim Kardashian Laughs After New Pink Hair Makeover

Kim Kardashian couldn’t stop laughing as she watched Kanye West pretend to take a bathroom break against a warehouse wall! See the hilarious photo.

Nature’s calling! Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 39, hammed it up for the paps in Los Angeles, CA on Feb. 25, and you have to see the amazing photo of Ye appearing to pee against a wall, via TMZ. It’s basically a meme. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PIC OF KANYE “PEEING” IN PUBLIC.

TMZ hasn’t seen video footage of Kanye during the “emergency” moment, so it’s possible that he was just faking it for the sake of a photo op, but either way, Kim was amused. We wouldn’t be able to help but burst into laughter at the sight, either!

Meanwhile, Kim — who looked fashionable as always in a giant shearling coat and snakeskin boots — is clearly enjoying her new pink hair. She revealed her makeover on Instagram earlier that day, and it’s definitely one of her more fun choices!

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, the color is genuine. “I don’t really do wigs . It’s real,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told a fan on Twitter. We know that Kylie Jenner, 20, is fond of trying different wigs, but Kim only wants the real thing! Kim has also been loving pink eyeshadow lately, and in these new photos with Kanye, she coordinated her makeup to her new hair color. So cool! See more pics of celebrities rocking pink hair here.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s funny that Kanye pretended to pee in public? Or are you not entertained? Tell us how you feel about these new pics in the comments!