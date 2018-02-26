‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Is Shook Over Safaree’s Nude Photo Leak: See Her Wild Reaction

‘Teen Mom 2′ star Kailyn Lowry is all of us when she saw Safaree Samuels’ alleged nude photos. We’ve got her wild reaction to seeing the penis pics.

When Safaree Samuels‘ name started trending on Twitter on Feb. 25, fans initially thought maybe he dropped some new music, but noooooo. He was charting because alleged nude pics and video were leaked and showed that the rapper is incredibly well endowed. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is among the many people who went to get a gander at what he’s packing and she is shook! The 25-year-old posted a pic of herself on a rollercoaster with her jaw literally dropped in awe with the caption, “When you see why Safaree is trending on Twitter” to her account on Feb. 26. Underneath it she wrote, “I’m screaming” in all caps to make sure we get the point that she’s blown away by the pics.

The alleged Safaree nudes didn’t show his face but showed his erect penis and if that photo and video is him, he’s packing serious heat. The chest tattoos do match up perfectly in the NSFW video to Safaree’s own torso art. Nicki Minaj‘s ex has every reason to be proud of the nudes, which were shot in a bathroom mirror on a smartphone. He’s been active on social media since the leak but has yet to address his naked pics.

An insider tells us EXCLUSIVELY that Nicki thinks Safaree leaked the pics himself for publicity. “Nicki wasn’t surprised about Safaree’s nudes leaking,” a source close to the “Anaconda” rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “At this point she just feels a mixture of pity and embarrassment for him. Nicki feels like Safaree will do anything for publicity these days.” The insider added that, “Safaree’s so proud of his junk, and he’s always been that way. He used to send Nicki a ton of explicit pics and videos from the twelve years they dated,” the source continued, adding that even if Safaree wasn’t behind the leak, “it was only a matter of time before some of the pics went public.” Well, at least we now know why he has so much swagger!

HollywoodLifers, have you seen Safaree’s nude pic and video yet? Did you have the same reaction as Kailyn?