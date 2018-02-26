Justin Theroux Breaks Silence On Social Media Following Split From Jennifer Aniston

He’s back! After endless headlines concerning Justin Theroux’s split from wife Jennifer Aniston, the actor has taken to Instagram…to talk puppies! See the pics!

Finally Justin Theroux, 46, has returned to public life (sort of) following his highly-publicized split from Jennifer Aniston, 49. So what brought him out of hiding? Puppies, of course! The hunky actor shared some completely adorable stills of himself bonding with some newborn puppies at a shelter in Austin! “Texas!!! Another very inspiring visit with the incredible people and pups @austinpetsalive,” he wrote. “I cannot understand how they do what they do, day after day, so consistently and lovingly to save so many dogs and cats.” Awww!

He went on to state: “I HIGHLY recommend going in and getting your nose bit by a toothless baby pitbull. These two aren’t yet ready to go, but when they are go get em… Oh! And hey Houston! You have a Pets Alive no kill shelter there too!@houstonpetsalive.” Our favorite part of this post was an insanely long hashtag that appears directed at one friend — Selena Gomez, 25! “Yeah, that’s right Selena I did it to you again but if you saw these guys you’d do whatever you could too. Also, I know you’re chill like that.” Head here to look back at Justin and Jen’s relationship in photos.

Love it! We’re assuming this is a clever inside joke between too super-famous animal lovers! Diehard fans know that his ex Jen and Selena have become close over the years. It’s so sweet to know that she and Justin are also good friends despite the recent separation.

HollywoodLifers,