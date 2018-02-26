Jennifer Aniston Swears Off Sex & Dating After Justin Theroux: Ready To Focus On ‘Herself Now’

After splitting from Justin Theroux, don’t expect to find Jennifer Aniston on Bumble, as we EXCLUSIVELY hear she’s taking a break. She doesn’t even ‘want to have sex!’

Jennifer Aniston, 46, needs some “me time.” After announcing her split from Justin Theroux, 46, ending their seven-year romance, the Friends star is ready to make her own happiness a priority, and that means no dating. “She has zero interest in it,” a source close to Jen EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “The older she gets, the more she feels like she just wants to live on her own, have her own space, hang out with who she wants, when she wants and do whatever she feels like without having to worry about somebody else.”

“At this point,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “Jen really doesn’t see the point in dating anyone—she’s got an amazing circle of friends who are supportive and loving and give her all the emotional comfort she wants, without all the drama and constant compromise that comes with relationships. Obviously, she doesn’t need a man to financially support her, and she doesn’t want kids — despite all the reports that have been out there for years about how she’s desperate to be a mom. Jen doesn’t even feel like she wants to have sex right now, and she doesn’t need a man to make her feel attractive or vital.”

Wow. Sure, not rushing to find a date sounds normal, especially since it’s been barely two weeks since she and Justin announced their decision to “part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.” But, giving up on sex? Hey, whatever makes Jen happy and helps her feel good about herself. The insider says that while Jen might get back into the dating pool someday, at this point “she just wants to be sing and focus on herself and her needs.”

While Jen is focusing on herself, her ex is focusing on…puppies. In his first Instagram post following his breakup, Justin shared a picture of him cuddling some newborn pitbull pups. “I HIGHLY recommend going in and getting your nose bit by a toothless baby pitbull,” he said, giving a shoutout to Austin Pets Alive. Well, if there’s anything to help someone get over a broken heart, it’s puppies.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s smart for Jen to take a break from dating and sex? Or do you think she should make an “exception” to this rule?