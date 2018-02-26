Jenelle Evans ‘Standing By’ David Eason After Homophobic Tweets: ‘Everyone Is Overreacting’

David Eason is getting support from his wife, Jenelle Evans, after being fired from MTV. Here’s why she’s standing by him.

Jenelle Evans is proudly supporting her husband, David Eason, after his recent social media scandal, which erupted when he posted homophobic tweets and was subsequently fired from Teen Mom 2. “Jenelle thinks everyone is totally overreacting to David’s tweets, and that it’s just yet another case of people attacking her over nothing,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Jenelle believes everyone has just been dying to find something to attack David over since they first started dating. As far as she is concerned, David was just venting — he’s not used to life in the spotlight and isn’t versed in filtering what he tweets. She’s standing by her husband 100 percent. David has always told Jenelle that it’s them against the world, and this latest attack against them is just more proof of that.”

The drama surrounding David started on Feb. 19, when he wrote an insensitive message in response to a Twitter critic. “And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent?” he ranted. “Because you think you know me? Lmao why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal.” He then took things to the next level by revealing that he would not let his kids “associate with” members of the LGBT community. Once the story went viral, Jenelle defended her husband when asked about the tweets by reporters…but she only made things worse. “David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community,” she insisted. “My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David’s close friends.”

She’s made it clear on social media that she will continue to support him, though — she even posted a photo of them to her Instagram story with the caption, “Forever & Always, I love you.” Jenelle’s future with MTV is unclear after David’s firing.

