James Woods Slams FL Students For Smiling A Week After Horrendous Shooting

James Woods has landed himself in hot water for criticizing survivors of the Parkland shooting just for smiling. See his tweet that slammed the Florida students.

James Woods, 70, dissed victims of the Florida shooting, and Twitter is not having it. Reposting a video of Parkland survivors Emma González, Cameron Kasky and Jaclyn Corin smiling before their appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, James wrote, “Grief wears many faces…” It’s not clear whether James believes they should have appeared sad in a promo for a joyous and fun TV show, but Twitter had some thoughts about his controversial tweet that suggests you can’t smile at all, at any point following a tragedy. One user responded, “Do u want them to just cry? Life and the fight will continue. Unfortunately u don’t know what is real life as yours is based on acting.” Another sided with James, writing, “You think grief is all about laughing and showing off? Most who grieve after such short time do not behave as if it is party time.” One person was shocked he was actually criticizing high school children: “So now you’re picking on kids?” Check out his original tweet and the varied responses to it below!

This isn’t the first time James has caused controversy. Neil Patrick Harris, 44, took James to task for a transphobic tweet. Posting a picture of a family in which the parents were holding signs that read “I [heart] My Gender Creative Son!” and “My Son Wears Dresses & Makeup…Get Over It!” James wrote, “This is sweet. Wait until this poor kids grows up, realizes what you’ve done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage.” Yeah, he really wrote that. NPH responded, writing, “Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods. I’m friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself.”

While James has quit Twitter in the past, perhaps James will take his own example and delete his account again following his tasteless remarks. Click here to see pics of Parkland shooting vigil.

Grief wears many faces… pic.twitter.com/EIKQby8SuV — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 26, 2018

Do u want them to just cry? Life and the fight will continue. Unfortunately u don’t know what is real life as yours is based on acting. — Boubah (@Boubah360) February 26, 2018

You likely have never experienced grief. You think grief is all about laughing and showing off? Most who grieve after such short time do not behave as if it is party time. — gloria (@gjbanditqueen) February 26, 2018

What is wrong with you? — Reason Saves 🌹 (@Reason_Saves) February 26, 2018

So now your picking on kids ? — Sean brown (@seantbrown) February 26, 2018

