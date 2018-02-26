‘Bachelor’ Stars Jade & Tanner Shade Arie: It’s Been A ‘Struggle’ To Watch His ‘Boring’ Season

Sadly, Season 22 of ‘The Bachelor’ hasn’t been everyone’s favorite. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Hollywood Life, Jade and Tanner Tolbert said Arie is ‘boring’.

We have to admit — we wanted ABC to cast Peter Kraus as the Season 22 suitor on The Bachelor, but alas, they went with Arie Luyendyk, Jr. It was a bold choice, and sometimes risks offer amazing results, but that didn’t happen this time around. Many fans have been saying Arie’s been boring this season, and as much as we hate to admit it, they do have a point. Even Jade and Tanner Tolbert, who sat down with Hollywood Life for an EXCLUSIVE interview, shared a similar sentiment.

When we asked Jade and Tanner if they’ve been watching the current season of The Bachelor, Tanner told us, “I think we’re going to probably watch the show for the rest of our lives. We’re hooked now, so yeah we’ve been watching.” But that doesn’t mean they’re happily watching. When we asked them how they felt about Arie getting the spot as this season’s suitor, Tanner said, “I remembered him, but not well. And he’s a little boring. I hate to say that, but it’s been a bit of a struggle to keep tuning it because I felt we didn’t have his backstory just recently, so its been hard to get attached.” And Jade added, “As a fan, I was totally Team Peter. So I think [ABC] made such a poor choice — not anything personal against Arie — I just think they should have casted Peter.”

Obviously, our feelings aren’t anything personal against Arie either. We were just rooting for Peter, so when that didn’t happen, our hearts were broken. And maybe we never fully recovered… Anyway, aside from watching The Bachelor, Jade and Tanner are still adjusting to life as new parents — they welcomed a beautiful baby girl (Emerson) in August 2017. And starting this past January, Tanner has been working on his fitness with the help of Nutrisystem. Believe it or not, he’s already lost 16 pounds and he loves the results he’s gotten from using Nutrisystem that he’s going to keep going with it. “He’s going from dad bod to hot bod,” Jade said.

