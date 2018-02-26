Ivanka Trump Finally Weighs In On Gun Control: Does She Think Teachers Should Carry Guns?

Donald Trump thinks arming teachers would ‘solve’ school shootings, but what does Ivanka Trump think? She spoke on her father’s plan to keep students safe.

In the wake of the deadly shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were shot dead, President Donald Trump, 71, has thrown his weight behind the argument of arming teachers. Is that a position shared by his daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump? “To be honest, I don’t know,” Ivanka, 36, told NBC News while visiting South Korea as part of the U.S. presidential delegation to the Winter Olympics closing ceremony. “Obviously, there would have to be an incredibly high standard for who would be able to bear arms in our school. But I think there is no one solution for creating safety.”

“I think that having a teacher who is armed who cares deeply about her students or his students and who is capable and qualified to bear arms is not a bad idea,” Ivanka, a mother of three, added, “but it is an idea that needs to be discussed.” Perhaps she can discuss the issue with her father? He seemed to take a page out of the NRA’s book, suggesting the solution America’s mass shooting problem was more guns. While holding a “listening session” with survivors of the Parkland shooting and others affected with gun violence, Trump suggested giving teachers guns would “solve the problem” of school shootings. He brought up Aaron Feis, a football coach who used his body as a shield to protect a student at the Stoneman Douglas school shooting.

“If the coach had a firearm in his locker when he ran at this guy – that coach was very brave, saved a lot of lives, I suspect,” Trump said, per The Guardian. “But if he had a firearm, he wouldn’t have had to run, he would have shot him, and that would have been the end of it.” Of course, this simplistic idea didn’t go over with a lot of people. Samuel L. Jackson, 69, summed up one argument against Donald’s position with a single tweet: “Can someone that’s been in a Gunfight tell that Muthafukka that’s Never been in a Gunfight, the flaws of his Arm The Teachers plan??!!”

When Ivanka’s done having a discussion with her father about gun control, perhaps she could tell her brother to lay off of twitter? Donald Trump Jr., 40, liked a pair of tweets pushing the outlandish conspiracy theory that the students of the Parkland shooting were “crisis actors.” One of the students, Lauren Hogg, called out Ivanka’s step-mom, Melania Trump, 47, to turn her anti-cyber bullying campaign towards her own family.

