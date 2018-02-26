Is ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ Ending On March 1? — Fans Freak After Tweet Goes Viral

A viral tweet from over the weekend has fans buzzing that ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ may have been CANCELLED! What’s the deal?!

Is Spongebob Squarepants really ending on March 1?! A tweet surfaced over the weekend of Feb. 24 that appeared to come directly from the Spongebob Twitter account…and its message was concerning to longtime lovers of the cartoon. “Unfortunately, our show will be coming to a final end on March 1, 2018,” the tweet read. “It’s been a long ride, and we are very grateful for all the fans worldwide that have shown support throughout the years, none of this would have been possible without you.” Don’t worry, though — it turns out the whole thing was a hoax! This message doesn’t even appear on the official Spongebob Twitter page!

In fact, in May 2017, it was confirmed by Entertainment Weekly that Nickelodeon had ordered new episodes of the beloved kids show, with the 12th season premiering in 2019. 2019 also marks the cartoon’s 20th anniversary, and the third movie will hit theaters next year, as well. If anything, things are gearing up to be bigger and better than ever for Spongebob Squarepants, and it doesn’t seem like a cancellation is coming in the near future. Still, the hoax was enough to leave fans freaking out there for a minute!

“It blows my mind when I do the math and realize that Spongebob has been living in my head for nearly one-third of my life now,” Tom Kenny, who voices the title character, said in a statement in 2017. “And he’s the best roommate I’ve ever had!” New episodes of Spongebob’s 11th season will continue airing throughout 2018.

