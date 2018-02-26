Heidi Klum, 44, Looks Hotter Than Ever In New, Skimpy Lingerie Pics

The model and mother of four is not slowing down anytime soon, and she looks better than ever in pics for her Heidi Klum Intimates line!

Heidi Klum, 44, is the model and mind behind the SEVENTH season of her lingerie line, Heidi Klum Intimates. Shot in Los Angeles, California by famed photographer by Francesco Carrozzini, Heidi looks flawless in the sexy pics, which were released on Feb. 26. “This collection embraces a woman’s beautiful, natural shape and still gives the necessary comfort and support,” Heidi said in a press release. “When designing, I always make sure to include different styles, fabrics, colors and textures. Each collection tells a story and it’s been amazing seeing how the brand has evolved. I’m constantly thinking of new styles and figuring out what’s missing in the lingerie market so we can help fill those gaps.”

Heidi was just on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she told Ellen, “Sometimes people say, ‘You’re 44, you’re turning 45. Why are you not giving the baton to someone else?’ But I always think there are a lot of women my age, fifties, sixties, seventies, what? Do we have an expiration date? Can we not also still feel sexy?” It’s obviously Heidi still feels sexy and she DEFINITELY should! Her hair and makeup was also super sultry for this campaign — her long hair was in soft, undone waves, and her eyes were smudged and smokey, in the best way. She really ramps up the sex appeal by wearing Christian Louboutin pumps.

HollywoodLifers, do you love these Heidi Klum lingerie pics for her line Heidi Klum Intimates?