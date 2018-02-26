Heather Locklear Reportedly Kicked A Cop After Almost Biting Off Her BF’s Nose During Wild Arrest

Heather Locklear allegedly attacked three cops during her arrest on Feb. 25 after a mark was reportedly found on her boyfriend’s body. Get the wild details here.

Yikes! Heather Locklear‘s shocking arrest at her Thousand Oaks, CA home on Feb. 25 reportedly caused quite the scene after she tried to resist by allegedly kicking one cop and attacking two others. The 56-year-old actress was confronted by the cops after they were called to her home during a fight she was having a fight with her boyfriend, who is her high schoool sweetheart, Chris Heisser, a source told Daily News. Heather was “wasted” during the “physical fight” with Chris and “practically bit the tip off of Heisser’s nose,” according to what a source in the Ventura police department told the outlet. Shortly after, Heather, with the intention of getting Chris in trouble, told a woman who works with her to call the police but things took a turn when they instead put Heather in handcuffs.

During the arrest, Heather tried attacking three of the four cops right in front of her “mortified” daughter, Ava, 20, the source further said. “She punched the lady cop and called her a ‘c**t’, kicked one of the male cops in the balls and punched the third male cop and called them all ‘f****** assholes’ ranting at them,” the source said. After claiming she was hit by Chris, Heather was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being booked at Ventura County jail around 1am. She was booked on one felony count of domestic violence and three counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer.

Less than an hour after Heather’s arrest, Chris was arrested for a DUI, Captain Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura Sheriff’s Office told the outlet. Both of them were released from prison the morning of Feb. 26 with Heather’s bail set at $20, 000. The blonde beauty is set to make her first court appearance on Mar. 13 and Chris has his court date set for April. Heather made headlines for another arrest back in Apr. 2010 when she was involved in a hit-and-run.

