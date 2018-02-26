Heather Locklear’s History Of DUIs, Rehab & Arrests After Starring On ‘Melrose Place’ & ‘Spin City’

Heather Locklear was arrested for alleged domestic violence on Feb. 25 but it isn’t the first time she’s been in trouble with the law. Here’s a look at her rocky past of hardships.

Melrose Place actress Heather Locklear, 56, was arrested on the night of Feb. 25 after cops were called due to an alleged domestic violence situation between her and her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. Although the arrest came as a shock to many, Heather’s had her fair share of legal issues in the past and it’s definitely proved she’s been struggling with personal battles for a while. From other arrests to some time in rehab, Heather’s been through a lot of difficult times up until this point.

Heather was first arrested back in Sep. 2008 when she was pulled over by police outside of Santa Barbara on suspicion that she was driving under the influence. Onlookers, including a former magazine reporter, complained that she was driving erratically and she was officially charged with one misdemeanor of driving under the influence on Nov. 17. 2008. Although a blood test didn’t detect any alcohol or illegal drugs in her system at the time of the arrest, Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Lee Carter made a statement saying he believes medication that Heather was taking for anxiety and depression “could have impaired her ability to safely drive a motor vehicle” On January 2, 2009, the Spin City star pleaded no contest to reckless driving and was given three years of informal probation, a $700 fine and had to take a DMV driver safety class.

Just a few months later in Mar. 2008, someone claiming to be Heather’s doctor called 9-1-1 and told them she was trying to commit suicide. Although the call was said to be genuine, when dispatchers arrived at Heather’s home, they concluded that she was fine and left. Her publicist later stated that she didn’t request any medical assistance. It wasn’t long, however, that Heather checked herself into an Arizona medical facility on June 24, 2008 for psychological issues including anxiety and depression, which her agent confirmed she was suffering from. After four weeks of treatment, she returned home. Over the course of the next few years, Heather continued to go in and out of rehab up to five times to get help.

In 2011, Heather was arrested on a hit-and-run charge after she hit a parking sign and drove off. She was never prosecuted for the incident. Later that same year, Heather and her ex Jack Wagner called off their engagement and it wasn’t long before a call was made about a physical altercation at Jack’s house but neither of them were arrested or charged. On Jan. 12, 2012, Heather’s sister made a call to 9-1-1 to report she thought Heather was in danger after taking prescription drugs and alcohol. She was soon taken to Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks, CA but released the next day. Finally, in Sept. 2017, Heather was again rushed to a hospital after she scarily crashed her car into a ditch. Despite her history of drugs and alcohol, it wasn’t a factor in the crash.

We continue to wish Heather and her family all the best as she goes through another difficult time.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by Heather’s troubled past? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.