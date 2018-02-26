Heather Locklear Reportedly Arrested For Domestic Violence After Attacking 3 Police Officers

Heather Locklear was reportedly arrested on Feb. 25, after allegedly attacking a cop. She was reportedly booked for felony domestic violence and battery, among other charges.

Heather Locklear, 56, was reportedly arrested on Sunday night [February 25] for felony domestic violence and battery on a police officer, according to TMZ. Police responded to a home in Thousand Oaks, CA, where her brother reported domestic violence, as heard on the 911 call. Locklear’s brother allegedly arrived to her home, where he witness the actress and her boyfriend fighting. After police arrived, the actress allegedly became combative and attacked an officer. — Three counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer were also allegedly added to her list of charges. When police tried to put Locklear in custody, that’s when she allegedly became combative — flailing, kicking and struck three deputies, as reported by the site. She was reportedly handcuffed and taken to the hospital for evaluation. Locklear is reportedly in the process of posting bail.

It’s unclear if the actress was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. However, Locklear has a history of arrests and substance abuse. In July 2008, she successfully completed four weeks of treatment for anxiety and depression. However, she was arrested just a few months later for DUI. In September 2008, Locklear was arrested for driving under the influence of prescription drugs in Santa Barbara County, CA.

Then, Locklear was arrested in April 2010 for allegedly hitting a no-parking sign on a public street near her gated-community home in Ventura County, CA. She allegedly fled the scene without informing anyone. Locklear was cited for misdemeanor hit-and-run after police reviewed debris left at the scene and traced it back to her car, a black 2005 BMW. Locklear reportedly entered rehab in January 2017

