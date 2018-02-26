Kendra Wilkinson & Hank Baskett Have Fun-Filled Day With Kids After She Admits To Marital Issues: Pic

Taking their kids to Monster Jam, Kendra Wilkinson & Hank Baskett proved they’re putting family 1st — despite their marital problems! See the sweet evidence.

Although Kendra Wilkinson, 32, has admitted that she and husband Hank Baskett‘s, 35, marriage is on the rocks, the two put their relationship problems aside this past weekend in order to spend a carefree day with their two adorable kids! All smiles, Kendra, Hank, 8-year-old Hank IV, and 3-year-old Alijah, enjoyed Monster Jam at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California on Feb. 24 — and there were zero signs of trouble in paradise for Kendra and her hubby! In fact, the fam was seen laughing and playing together as they arrived and rode vehicles inside the venue. What a sweet day of family fun! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

Taking to Instagram after the busy day of activities, Kendra shared a cute photo of her family at the event. “We had a great time at Monster Jam tonight. #monsterjam,” the reality star captioned the image. In the photo, Hank and Alijah sit inside a mini monster truck, while their parents smile while leaning on the vehicle from the outside. Kendra also posted an Instagram video of her having a blast riding in a monster truck with her youngsters. “Wooo!” she cheers in the clip. “We’re going so fast!”

The exciting evening came just days after the former Playboy Playmate stated on Feb. 21 that she and her husband are having marital problems again. “1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense. 2. Yes we are having issues,” she wrote via Instagram in response to a tabloid article titled “Kendra’s Faking It For TV.” “…These issues Hank n I are having in our home which we are tryin to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family.”

The star added that although she loves her reality-tv job, she doesn’t want it to hurt her relationship. “I hope to get back to the fun Kendra you all know. That’s all i want n aim for. I hate drama!!!” Kendra wrote. “Thank you all for your support and understanding me at this time. I’ve been in a lot of therapy lately n hope all gets resolved for me, Hank,kids and even for TV. Lol 😂.”

For those who need a refresher, the Kendra on Top couple, who have chronicled their marriage woes on TV, weathered a 2014 scandal involving alleged cheating by the former NFL player. The two were able to move past the difficult times though, and, if Saturday is any indication, it looks like she and Hank are doing a good job of reconciling once again!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how cute is the Baskett family? Do you think Kendra and Hank will stay together despite their current problems?