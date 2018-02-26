Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Channel Daphne & Shaggy For Her Son’s Scooby Doo Bday Bash

Well this is ADORABLE! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton dressed up as two of Scooby-Doo’s most iconic characters: Daphne & Shaggy!

Gwen Stefani, 48, sure found a keeper in Blake Shelton, 41. For her son Apollo Rossdale‘s fourth birthday party, the cute couple threw a Scooby-Doo themed party complete with costumes! Gwen threw on a red wig, headband, green scarf and purple dress to look like Daphe, while Blake rocked a bright green polo and a shaggy wig to look like, well, Shaggy! The proud mom snapped plenty of pics and video on Instagram, and by the looks of it the whole family (including Kingston Rossdale, 11) had a ton of fun.

Of course, what’s a Scooby-Doo party without the main dog himself? Yes, Gwen and Blake hired someone dressed in a full head-to-toe Scooby to come party with Apollo and his friends! Apollo was also dressed in costume, but due to his size we’re going to assume he got to claim the title of one very cute little Scrappy-Doo. The party was also filled with a puppet show, a massive bouncy house and lots of family and friends. Unfortunately Apollo’s older brother, Kingston, opted out of dressing in costume — but still looked very cool in a black graphic tee, distressed skinny jeans and a trendy blonde streak through his black hair. Hey, when your parents are rock stars it’s pretty difficult to not be super cool!

