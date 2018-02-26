Lamorne Morris Reveals Ferguson’s Fate On ‘New Girl’: Is The Beloved Cat Dying?

‘New Girl’s Lamorne Morris is finally setting the record straight about those seriously upsetting rumors that his beloved TV cat, Ferguson, will die in the final season.

Lamorne Morris, 34, wants New Girl fans to know that Ferguson isn’t going to die in the show’s final season. “I can dispel the rumors right now because people keep saying that,” Lamorne told HollywoodLife when we spoke to him EXCLUSIVELY to discuss his partnership with Buick. “Ferguson is not dead. I can say that formally. No, he does not die — so stop that! That’s my damn cat! Stop trying to wish death on my damn cat!” Okay, phew… that’s a relief!

Rumors that Ferguson would die in the final season of New Girl started to swirl after an image of a tombstone with his name on it went viral on Twitter. Then the cast and creators teased a huge death in the final episodes at the Television Critics Association in January 2018, leaving fans to panic the rumors about Ferguson were true. If Lamorne was telling HollywoodLife the truth — and we sure hope he was — then fans can finally rest easy that the cute kitty isn’t going anywhere.

Meanwhile, Lamorne already has a new gig working with Buick! The brand has named him “The Dean” of Fandom University, so he’ll be featured in plenty of videos and ads for Buick throughout basketball’s March Madness. Maybe he can get Ferguson to make a cameo, too? Fingers crossed!

