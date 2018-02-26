Ewan McGregor Reunites With Ex & Daughter, 7, After Reports His Mistress Dumped Him

Making it work? New pictures show Ewan McGregor out with his estranged wife and their daughter just days after reports claim Mary Elizabeth Winstead dumped him.

Ewan McGregor, 46, might be getting a second chance from his scorned wife. On Sunday, February 25, the actor reunited with his wife, Eve Mavarakis, for a family out in Los Angeles, California. Also present was their daughter, Anouk, who is just seven years old. The get together comes on the heels of reports that Ewan’s co-star and mistress, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 33, axed their romance after being labeled a “home-wrecker”. Before his romance with Mary, Ewan and his wife, Eve, had been happily married for 22 years. Yikes.

During the outing, Ewan spent quality time with Anouk by teaching her how to ride a 2-wheel bicycle. Many pictures show Ewan carefully guiding his little girl on her hot pink bike with streamers coming out of the handlebars. Ewan was also a very good example of safety for his daughter as he wore a white helmet while riding his own adult-sized bicycle. Of course, Anouk wore her matching hot pink helmet as her father taught her something new. So sweet!

It’s unclear whether or not Ewan and Eve will definitely be trying to work this out, but things are definitely looking up for their family. For now, Ewan’s divorce filing from January 2018 remains in effect.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Ewan and his wife, Eve, possibly getting back together? Do YOU think Ewan deserves a second chance?