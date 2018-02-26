Joy-Anna, Jessa & More Duggar Kids Who Had Children Super Young: See All Their Precious Babies

The Duggar kids are now having kids of their own — and they’re SO adorable! See all the Duggar babies here, and prepare for cuteness overload.

While the OG Duggar parents, Jim Bob, 52, and Michelle Duggar, 51, may be finished having children, the Duggar babies keep on coming! Now that Jim and Michelle’s kids are old to enough to have kids of their own, the family is expanding at a quick pace — and the adorableness is almost too much to handle. Most recently, Joy-Anna Duggar gave birth at only 20 years old, and her son with Austin Forsyth, 24, Gideon Martyn, makes a precious new addition. Lately there’s been at LEAST one new Duggar birth every year, and the boom is only just getting started! Click here to see pics from the Duggar’s reality show Counting On.

Josh Duggar, 29, the oldest child of Jim and Michelle’s 19, was the first to start having kids. The shamed reality star and his wife Anna Duggar, 29, had their first child, daughter Mackynzie Renée Duggar, 8, back in 2009, and since then, they’ve welcomed four more babies — including one just last year. The two are currently the proud parents of Meredith Grace, 2; Marcus Anthony, 4; Mason Garett, 5 months; Michael James, 6; and then Mackynzie. However, like her in-laws, Anna has expressed that she wants a very large family, so we can imagine it’ll only be another year or two before she gets pregnant once again.

Next, Jill Duggar, 26, began having kids. She and her husband Derick Dillard, 28, welcomed their second child, son Samuel Scott just a few months ago in July. Before that, Jill gave birth to another boy, Israel David, 2, at 23 years old. “There are a lot of things that seem different than I thought they would be,” Jill said two months after welcoming baby Israel. “I have just ask my mom a lot of questions about what is normal and what to expect.”

Just like Jill, younger sister Jessa Duggar, 25, also has two baby sons. Jessa gave birth to her first one, Spurgeon Elliot Seewald, 2, the day after her 23rd birthday. Less than a year later, she was pregnant again! Jessa and her husband Ben Seewald, 22, welcomed their second child, Henry Wilberforce Seewald, in February 2017. Next up, Joe Duggar, 23, and his new wife Kendra Caldwell, 19, will be having a baby boy later this year! But Kendra isn’t the only Duggar who’s currently pregnant. Jinger Duggar, 24, is also expecting, and she and her hubby Jeremy Vuolo, 30, will also be welcoming a child within the next few months. The new generation of Duggars is officially on its way!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how cute are the Duggar grandkids? Are you excited for more to come along?