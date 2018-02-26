Dua Lipa Reveals Taylor Swift Fans Sent Her Death Threats After She Professed Love For Kanye West

Not cool, Swifties. Dua Lipa claims Taylor Swift’s fans flooded her social media with death threats after she said she preferred Kanye West over the ‘Bad Blood’ singer!

Fans are both the best and the worst. Take the Swifties, for instance. Dua Lipa, 22, found out the hard way just how rabid Taylor Swift’s fanbase could be, as the “New Rules” singer said she came under fire when they uncovered an 2016 video where she picked Kanye West over Ms. Swift. “I wasn’t thinking about their beef,” she told Rolling Stone. “I was thinking about their music, and Taylor is amazing, but I’m such a hip-hop fan that I would probably choose Kanye over anyone.” When this video was uncovered, the Swifties went in on Dua.

“They were sending me snake emojis for, like, three days straight. They’re like, ‘I hope you die.’ I’m like, ‘Yo! I literally didn’t say anything,’ “ she added. Now, this video wasn’t hateful, as Rolling Stone describes it as a “cats-or-dogs style quiz.” So, it wasn’t like Dua was saying she hates Taylor. In fact, the “IDGAF” singer seemed to get in good with the Swifties in October 2017 when she borrowed a Taylor Swift Speak Now t-shirt from her manager, Jules, for a meet-and-greet in Germany. The photo caught the eye of Swifties, including Taylor herself. “I AM SCREECHING WITH JOY,” she said in a comment. It seems fans didn’t appreciate what they saw as a betrayal, even though it was really no big deal.

Can the Swifties find their chill? Karlie Kloss, 25, came under fire from Taylor’s fans after she got sushi with a group of friends that included Katy Perry, 33. The Feb. 07 lunch hang sent fans into a frenzy, as they flooded Karlie’s Instagram with rat emojis, according to Cosmopolitan. This pretty much meant that Karlie was out of the Squad, if squads were still a thing.

Swifties also thought that Karlie was dissing Taylor when she captioned an Instagram video with “Swish Swish,” which happens to be the name of a Katy Perry song. Of course, the video also showed Karlie in retro basketball gear while bouncing a basketball, all as part of LOVE magazine’s 2017 advent calendar. Still, even the slightest of shade sent the Swifties into a tizzy. Perhaps in 2018, they can relax? How about more love for Taylor and less death threats?

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Dua got death threats just because she said she like Yeezy’s music? Or is this not shocking at all?