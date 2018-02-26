Chrissy Teigen Confuses Joy-Anna Duggar’s Husband For Michael Cera In Hilarious Instagram

When did Michael Cera marry Joy-Anna Duggar? That’s what Chrissy Teigen was thinking when she saw Joy-Anna and her husband announce the birth of their baby!

“That is 100% Michael Cera,” Chrissy Teigen, 32, said while commenting on People’s Instagram post, announcing Joy-Anna Duggar, 20, and Austin Forsyth’s newborn baby, per CommentsByCelebs. Austin, 24, and the Jill & Jessa: Counting On star welcomed Gideon Martyn on Feb. 23, but Chrissy was convinced that Joy-Anna had somehow married the Juno star. To be fair, Austin does have a passing resemblance to Michael, 29. It’s also possible that Chrissy was binging on Arrested Development before hitting up Instagram, because Austin does have that “George Michael Bluth” look to him.

To be real for a moment: is Chrissy Teigen the real queen of the Internet? She seems to always pop up in the strangest IG places. If she’s not delivering epic burns on Twitter, she’s leaving flames on people’s Instagram pictures. She’s also really, really funny. Sadly, not everyone appreciates Chrissy’s social game. When Emily Ratajkowski got married, Chrissy was a bit annoyed she wasn’t asked to attend. “I’m oddly mad I wasn’t invited to [Emily’s] wedding even though we barely speak…like, I like all your photos and leave flames on some,” she said. That’s reasonable.

Chrissy is pregnant with her second child, as she and John are expecting to give birth to a son in June. Hopefully, Joy-Anna doesn’t do something like confuse Chrissy’s husband John Legend, 39, for someone else when the Lip Sync Battle star gives birth. Sure, it would be a fun call back but really. Don’t, Joy-Anna.

Of course, Joy-Anna and Austin will probably be busy being parents. “Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful,” the couple said when announcing the birth of their son. In addition to learning how to be parents, the two are still learning to be man and wife. The two dated for just four months before getting engaged…which lasted a full two months before they tied the knot on May 26. Joy-Anna was pregnant three months after that. Seems the Duggars don’t mess around.

