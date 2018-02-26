Chris Rock Vows To Keep Making Fun Of Chris Brown – Because He’s A ‘Rihanna Guy’

The feud between Chris Rock and Chris Brown is just beginning! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why their beef now involves Rihanna.

For comedians, almost nothing is off limits. Chris Brown, 28, learned this the hard way when Chris Rock, 53, took a shot at his parenting in his new Netflix special. And although Chris is pretty heated over the diss, Rock has no intentions of apologizing, in fact, he plans to keep it going in honor of Rihanna. “Chris has been making fun of Chris Brown for years. He even jabbed him at the BET Awards a few years ago and is going to continue as long as it makes people laugh and he thinks it’s funny. Plus, Chris [Rock] is a Rihanna guy. He doesn’t forget what happened between Breezy and Rihanna, so anytime to make fun of him the better. Call it a feud, call it anything you want, but its all about the comedy,” a source close to Rock tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Who knew he was such a Rihanna fan?!

Of course we all remember Chris and Rihanna’s violent altercation in 2009. But it looks like now, the “Pills & Automobiles” singer is trying to redeem himself. As we previously reported, CB dropped a whopping 30k on a diamond chain for RiRi’s 30th birthday. So sweet, right? “He sent it over with 30 red roses. Rihanna was happy he remembered her birthday, but she’s not going to wear the chain,” a source close to Rihanna shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We can totally understand Rihanna’s decision to not wear the necklace, after all, she’s in a relationship! We’re not sure how her boyfriend Hassan Jameel feels about the expensive gift.

Nevertheless, it’s great to see Chris trying to right his wrongs. I mean they have known each other since 2005. Maybe Chris Rock will notice his gesture and lay off the jokes. But, that might be hard as that’s what he does for a living.

