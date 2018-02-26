Chris Brown Samples ‘Stranger Things’ Theme For New Track & Drake Is Shaking

Okay, how did Chris Brown beat Drake to this? He samples the ‘Stranger Things’ title sequence in the beat for a wild new song with Joyner Lucas, and you can watch the music video here!

He did that! Chris Brown, 28, has teamed up with Joyner Lucas, 29, for a Stranger Things-inspired track called just that. Watch their new music video for the song — which is the lead single from their upcoming joint project Angels & Demons — above.

Chris and Joyner star in the video as pest control men, with jumpsuits and all, but things get a bit wild when they begin cruising around and picking up women for a party in the back of their truck (labeled “Joyner & Brown’s Pest Control.”) The song itself doesn’t have anything to do with the Netflix show outside of the sampled theme song, but it’s still fun that the guys were inspired by it!

Fans are loving the new song. “‘Dat Beat tho,” one person commented on YouTube. “Chris surprised us ALL,” another wrote. Stranger Things fans are also here for it, as one offered: “Man whoever made the beat is genius, it’s like it sound like the stranger things theme song but it’s not. I like it.” See photos of Chris in the “High End” video here.

Your move, Drake!

Check out some of the lyrics to “Stranger Things:”

Bottles and a bucket full of ice (yeah)

Better make room, vroom hear the Lambo (celebrate)

B*tch better believe that I’ma sniper (yeah)

You know I’m ’bout to take you from your man though (celebrate)

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Stranger Things” (the song, not the show that is?)