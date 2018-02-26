Chicago West Vs. North, Saint & More Kardashian Babies — Who Had The Best First Pic? 

The Kardashian kids sure know how to break the internet! Take a look at our gallery below, and let us know which baby had the best first pic.

Chicago West made her Instagram debut on Feb. 26, and we can’t get over how cute she is. The little beauty posed with her mom Kim Kardashian, 37, using the adorable pink eared Snapchat filter. After seeing Chi’s debut, we can’t help but take a trip down memory lane to remember North, 4, and Saint West’s first pics. Looking back, Chicago’s pic stands out the most. Her siblings didn’t have a filter on their photos. Our first glimpse of North came when she was 10 weeks old. Kanye West, 40, captured a candid shot of the baby looking over Kim’s shoulder revealing her sweet chubby cheeks. For Saint, we had to wait a little longer. After three months, Kim finally shared a photo of him asleep with his arms up. So perfect, right? Of course all of their photos broke the internet, but Chicago might have them beat as her photo received over four million likes!

Kourtney Kardashian’s kids with Scott Disick, 34, also made exciting debuts. Mason Disick’s first moment was the most epic as we literally saw him being born. For those of you who don’t remember, Kourt literally pulled him out herself on the season four finale of KUWTK. This was of course before Instagram was created. However, both Penelope, 5, and Reign Disick’s first photos were shared to social media. Reign’s debut was just as sweet as Saints as he was also pictured in a onesie with his arms up. The pic captioned, “My little turtle dove angel baby boy Reign Aston Disick,” got a whopping one million likes. Not too bad, right?

Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream’s debut was similar to Mason as she was pictured fresh out the womb! Rob and his ex Blac Chyna didn’t waste any time as they shared a pic of Dream when she was still in the hospital. She was a spitting image of Rob, and we still get emotional looking at the pic. Nevertheless, Kylie Jenner’s reveal of her baby Stormi Webster, on Feb. 6 takes the cake. Although we only can see an angle of the baby’s face, Kylie’s post became the most liked photo on Instagram in 2018. Little Stormi made history at only five days old! It’s clear pregnant Khloe Kardashian, 33, has a lot of pressure as we will be patiently waiting for her baby’s first pic once he/she is born.

Take a look at our gallery above to see their pics!

HollywoodLifers, which Kardashian baby had the best first pic? Let us know your thoughts below!