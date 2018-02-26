13 Stars Who Love To Post Nude Photos: Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber & More

Kim Kardashian isn’t the only celeb who loves showing some skin on social media! Click here to see which stars can’t stop posting naked pics of themselves!

Kim Kardashian, 37, is the queen of tastefully showing off her naked body on Instagram, but that doesn’t mean the mother-of-three is alone in her passion to flaunt her figure without any clothes on. Stars like Justin Bieber, 23, Miley Cyrus, 25, Demi Lovato, 25, Selena Gomez, 25, and more love giving their fans a sexy eyeful whenever they can. After you see one of Kim’s sexiest, nearly nude pics below, check out all the stars who love showing off their naked selves on Instagram in our gallery above!

Recently, Kendall Jenner, 22, posted not one, but two sexy black-and-white nude photos on her Instagram. In one of the pics, Kendall sits on a stone garden table while covering herself and crossing her legs. In the other picture, she’s sitting on an outdoor staircase enclosed on either side by hedges. Needless to say, she continually proves again and again why she is one of the most sought after models in the business!

Meanwhile, a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY told us that her string of sexy pics was to entice Kanye West, 40. “Kim has been posting a ton of pictures online lately as part of a sexy, flirtatious game between her and Kanye,” our source said. “With him traveling lately, Kim has felt particularly lonely and has been feeling neglected so she decided to tease Kanye with sexy selfies online.” It’s just as they say — sexy pics make the heart grow fonder! Click here to see pics of celebs who have gone totally nude in nature!

