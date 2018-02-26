Someone call the Avengers, because these sexy celebs are looking absolutely super! From Kim Kardashian to Rihanna, see some of the hottest stars that cosplayed as your favorite heroes.

While Chris Evans needs a shield to be Captain America and Gal Gadot needs her magic bracelets to pull off her Wonder Woman look, for some celebs, all it takes is the right pair of pants for them to feel like they could save the world. “Superhero Pants,” Kourtney Kardashian captioned a Feb. 23 Instagram shot. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star was posing in a pair of high waist, hot-pink pants with matching pumps. Though, Kourt forgot the second half of her costume. Perhaps she’s dressing up as The Invincible Lace Bra Defender, the newest member of the Justice League?

Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian has dressed up as a superhero on a number of occasions. She did her best Linda Carter impression in 2008, dressing up as Wonder Woman for the PAMA Halloween party, according to Scribol. She seems to be loyal to DC Comics, because she dressed up as the villainous Poison Ivy for the 2011 Midori Melon Green Halloween Party. A year later, she was the Catwoman to Kanye West’s Batman for DJ Laidback Luke’s “Super You And Me” party. While attending Miami Beach’s Club LIV, Kimye were joined by Kourt as Batgirl, while Scott Disick went as Robin, per Huffington Post.

Wonder Woman seems to be the go-to character for Hollywood’s hottest women, as Olivia Munn, Miranda Kerr, and Adrianne Curry have all dressed up as the Amazon. Olivia has also busted out some outfits that have raised her cosplay game to another level. The actress who brought the comic book character of Psylocke to life in X-Men: Apocalypse has dressed up as Chun-Li from Street Fighter, Sailor Moon, and Princess Leia (in her gold metal bikini from Return of the Jedi)

Beyonce is already a superhero, if you ask her fans. However, she dressed up as Spider-Man (Spider-Woman?) in 2012, according to Comics Alliance. Nice Rihanna proved that green can be sexy – and deadly – when she dressed up as Raphael of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for a 2014 Halloween party at NYC’s Opus nightclub. She even had a pair of some realistically looking sais, which probably did not get past security. Still, RiRi looked hot as one of the heroes in a half-shell. Wow. After the massive success of Black Panther, and both Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp hitting the theaters this year, expect your favorite stars to dress up as even more super heroes come this Halloween.

HollywoodLifers, check out the gallery above to see all your favorite stars dressed like super heroes. Which one is your favorite?