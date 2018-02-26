Cardi B Calls Pro-Gun Instagrammer A ‘Dumbass’ With Unbelievable ‘Matilda’ Diss

Cardi B thinks Trump is ‘out his mind’ for suggesting to arm teachers with guns in schools. She posted her stance to Instagram and owned a pro-gun fan with this EPIC diss!

Cardi B, 25, is known for her outspoken nature and willingness to speak her mind no matter what the subject may be. And, when President Donald Trump, 71, suggested that teachers should be armed with guns following the deadly Parkland school shooting, she went off on Instagram. Her most recent post about gun issues caught the attention of one fan, who Cardi didn’t let get away with his opposing comment. Cardi took to Instagram on February 25, with a photo of the infamous principal from the classic film, Matilda, Miss Trunchbull. In the film, Trunchbull is known for her strict and evil behavior, and her physical discipline toward students.

Cardi’s post — a photo of Trunchbull’s face — read, “Ya’ll wanna arm teachers but what if this b–ch had a gun”. One Instagram user didn’t agree with Cardi’s opinion, writing, “She won’t kill a kid like wtf dumbass.” And, the Grammy-nominated rapper fired back. “She threw a student out the window Dumbass, Clearly you never watched Matilda.” Cardi’s comment was a reference to the scene in the 1996 film, where Trunchbull throws a student out the window for eating M&M’s, as seen in the above!

This isn’t the only time Cardi spoke out about gun issues. Just three days prior to her Matilda post, she took to Instagram to air her frustrations over Trump’s stance on guns. This time, she used a photo of LeBron James, 33, with a confused look on his face. The message on the photo read: “y’all want teacher to effectively prepare our youth, carry straps, and bust back at school shooters but at the same time only pay them $40,000 a year.” Cardi captioned the meme, “Imagine a old ass female teacher bussing a burner. This man really out his mind. America must be entertainment to other countries.”

She added another IG post about the matter, which read: “Ya wanna know what’s the problem? That the government only put metal detectors in school in the HOOD!” Cardi then recalled instances from her own adolescence. “I remember getting search every morning in high school,” she wrote. “Even parents who picked up they kids got searched.”

In early 2017, Cardi also participated in a Grammy skit which slammed Trump with celebs reading lines from Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

