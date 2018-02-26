Brant Daugherty Engaged: ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Proposes To Kim Hidalgo — See Her Gorgeous Ring

This is great news – and that’s no lie. Brant Daugherty is getting married! The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star popped the question to Kim Hidalgo, and she said yes!

“So we have some exciting news to share with everyone,” Brant Daugherty, 32, shared on Feb. 26, posting a picture of himself and the love of his life, Kim Hidalgo. “A few weeks ago, [Kim] and I visited Amsterdam and I asked her to marry me! More importantly, she said yes. Now she’s stuck with me forever. Sucker.” Judging by the smile on Kim’s face – and the rock on her finger – she probably doesn’t feel like a sucker. In fact, she probably thinks she hit the jackpot!

In fact, she seemed to poke fun at her new fiancé when she shared their engagement photo. “Okay. [Brant]. I’ll marry you.” Aww. Congratulations to these two! Now, here’s hoping he remembers the smooth moves he learned while competing on Dancing With The Stars so he and Kim can light up the dance floor at their wedding.

How sweet! It seems there’s a happy ending for Noel Kahn. Brant portrayed the villainous socialite during on Pretty Little Liars. Without going too deep into spoilers, things didn’t go too well for him, but he clearly had a blast being the bad guy. “I mean, what I enjoyed mostly about Pretty Little Liars was just the longevity and the journey of it. You know we got seven amazing seasons which is pretty unheard of for most TV shows,” he told Los Angeles Confidential.

“[PLL] was the gift that kept on giving,” he added. “It’s so funny, you go in, you audition for things as an actor, you’re beating the pavement, putting in the time and the work. I went in one time for Noel, auditioned and they hired me and that was that. I got seven great years of work, and all these friendships and relationships out of it. It really changed my life.”

PLL fans probably recognized the former villain as his turn as Sawyer in Fifty Shades Freed. “Sawyer is an interesting man to me. He’s a very strong, silent type which is a challenge as an actor. There’s a bit of comfort in dialogue, I find,” he told LA Confidential. Nice. Fans craving more are in luck. He’ll also make use of his DWTS skills when he appears in Save This Dance, a 2018 movie about “high school sweethearts… reunite for a dance competition and attempt to save the small town’s failing dance studio.”

HollywoodLifers, are you happy that Brant and Kim are getting married? What do you think about that ring?