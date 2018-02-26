Bill Cosby’s Daughter Ensa Shockingly Dies At 44

Ensa Cosby, the daughter of Bill Cosby, is dead. The 44-year-old woman, who supported her father amid his sexual assault accusations, passed away after battling kidney issues.

Despite what someone thinks of Bill Cosby, 80, and his seemingly endless list of accusations, the loss of a daughter — especially at this young age – is sad. Ensa Cosby, 44, died on Feb. 23 in Massachusetts, sources tell TMZ. The exact cause of death wasn’t immediately known, but sources tell TMZ that Bill’s daughter had been dealing with “significant medical issues” in the past. She was reportedly struggling with “kidney issues,” and was possibly in line for a transplant. Sadly, that life saving procedure wouldn’t come in time.

Ensa joined her father on a season 6 episode of his once highly regarded sitcom, The Cosby Show. Ensa was one of Bill’s five children: Erika, Erinn, Ensa, Evin, and Ennis. Sadly, Ensa wasn’t he first of Bill’s children to suffer an untimely death. Ennis was killed near Interstate 405 in Los Angeles, California on Jan. 16, 1997. He was shot by an 18-year-old Mikhail Markhasev in a failed robbery attempt, according to ABC News.

Despite scores of women coming forth to accuse Bill of committing sexual assault – including rape – Ensa never faltered in her belief of her father’s innocence. “I am a very private person and have chosen to live my life quietly with my family. But for my child, my niece, my nephew, and my father, I cannot sit quietly anymore,” she said while appearing on The Breakfast Club on May 15, 2017, according to Yahoo. “I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him, and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal.”

“My father has been publicly lynched in the media,” she added. “My family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standards of pretending to protect the rights of some, but ignoring the rights of others and exposing innocent children to such appalling accusations about someone they love dearly and who has been so loving and kind to them is beyond cruel.”

Bill faced one of his accusers when he was put on trial for allegedly drugging and raping Andrea Constand in 2004. The Pennsylvania trial ended in a hung jury, and the judge was forced to declare a mistrial. Bill will be re-tried in April, with the prosecution wanting 19 women to testify against the disgraced comedian, according to NBC News. Bill will be without one of his steadfast supporters as he faces these accusations once again.

Our thoughts are with Ensa’s family and friends during their time of loss.