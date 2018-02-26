‘This Is Us’ EP Slams Theory About Beth Dying: It Sounds Like Fan Fiction

Ready to breathe a huge sigh of relief? The ‘This Is Us’ show runner is slamming the rumors that Beth Peason will be the next devastating death on the show.

Now that we know how our beloved Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) died on This Is Us, we’re all eager to know what the next crippling blow to our favorite characters will be. The good news? It won’t be Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) being diagnosed with terminal cancer, says show runner Isaac Aptaker. “I don’t know where that came from,” he told Glamour in a recent interview. He added that “it’s nothing we’ve talked about in our writers room, so unless there’s some fan fiction making its way to set and getting filmed, I don’t think that’s in the works for Beth! You can tell your readers that Beth’s okay.” Phew!

The rumors of Beth’s potential death started swirling after an older version of her husband, Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown), was show in a flash forward on the series without a wedding ring. Then our sister site, TVLine, wrote a blind item about a “pivotal character” on a “popular broadcast drama” possibly getting diagnosed with terminal cancer. You can easily put two and two together to figure out that fans assumed it would be Beth who was diagnosed with cancer, which would explain why Randall is single and ready to mingle in that one last flash forward. Hmm.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU relieved to hear that Beth is going to be okay on This Is Us? Comment below, let us know!