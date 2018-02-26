Joy Duggar & Austin Forsyth Can’t Stop Showing PDA On Romantic Honeymoon In Switzerland

As newlyweds, Joy Duggar & Austin Forsyth jet off to Switzerland for their honeymoon during the premiere of ‘Counting On.’ And their PDA is nonstop! See the pics here.

Right after tying the knot back in May, Joy-Anna Duggar, 20, and her husband Austin Forsyth, 24, flew to Switzerland to celebrate their honeymoon. During the spring premiere of Counting On on Feb. 26, fans got to see how Austin and Joy spent their 10 days abroad, and honestly, there was a LOT of kissing involved! We can’t say we blame the young couple though, after all, the two waited to have their very first kiss on their actual wedding day. It was obvious Joy and Austin couldn’t wait to finally be alone for the first time ever! Click here to see pics of the Duggar family.

The two-hour episode began with Austin and Joy expressing how they couldn’t believe they were actually married. “It shocked me,” Joy told producers of when she and her hubby were pronounced husband and wife. “Looking back on it, it was pretty amazing,” Austin added. But the adventures for this couple were just beginning, as they found themselves in Switzerland just days later. “I love being married,” Joy commented on her relationship. “When I want to kiss him, I can kiss him.” And “kiss him” she did!

Admitting their time together was “a lot different” now that they no longer needed a chaperone with them, Austin later “plead the fifth” when asked what his favorite honeymoon activity was. Well, considering the newlyweds welcomed a baby boy, Gideon, into the world on Feb. 23, aka nine months after their vacay, we have a pretty good idea of what they were up to behind closed doors. But even in front of the cameras, Austin and Joy had a hard time keeping their hands off each other.

Viewers saw them locking lips before they went hang gliding, on the way to their ski destination, during their chocolate-making lesson, and also just while walking around. At one point in the episode, Joy even whispered to Austin, “Kiss me, kiss me.” “It’s pretty amazing,” Austin said. Aw, there’s no question these two are in madly in love! The beautiful setting didn’t hurt either. “Switzerland was so gorgeous, everywhere you go it looks like you’re looking at a postcard,” Joy told the cameras. “I think it was very romantic.”

In one of their hotel rooms, they even had red rose petals spread all over the bed! “the honeymoon has been so amazing, we’ve gotten to experience a lot of things,” Joy said, before adding that they were ready to go home and start their life together.

