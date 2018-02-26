Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Birth: Star & Austin Forsyth Welcome 1st Baby After Rushed Wedding

Joy-Anna Duggar is new mom! The 20-year-old & her husband Austin Forsyth were in a rush to tie the knot back in May, and now they already have a baby of their own!

Joy-Anna Duggar‘s, 20, bundle of joy has arrived! The Counting On star and her husband, Austin Forsyth, 23, are officially parents, according to People magazine, after Joy gave birth to a baby boy on Feb. 23! Both Joy and Austin have previously expressed just how excited they are about becoming parents, so we can only imagine their happiness after finally starting a family of their own. After all, the two started trying for a baby right away, so clearly they couldn’t wait! Click here to see pics from TLC’s Counting On.

Joy and Austin decided to name their son Gideon, and he arrived happy and healthy at 3:39 p.m., measuring 22 inches long and weighing 10 lbs., 3 oz. “We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth,” the couple told the mag. “Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful.” Both baby and mom are reportedly doing “excellent.”

After just a four-month courtship and a two-month-long engagement, Joy and Austin said “I do” on May 26 — five months earlier than originally planned! Just three months later, Joy announced her pregnancy on Aug. 30. “Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents!!” Joy shared via Instagram at the time. “Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby!” The new mom revealed the happy news with a sweet photo of herself eating ice cream out of a bowl that reads “eating for two.” How cute is that?

Since the announcement though, fans have speculated that Joy and Austin had a shotgun wedding, meaning Joy was already pregnant at the time of their nuptials, which is why the family pushed the date of their special day SO far ahead. “Yeah….she either literally got pregnant on the wedding night, or…they found some un chaperoned time beforehand. lol,” one commenter wrote on Joy’s announcement pic. Another said, “Good for them, but she sure looks more than 3 months pregnant #amiright.”

Joy and Austin aren’t the only Duggars with baby news though. In December, Joe Duggar, 22, and his wife Kendra Caldwell Duggar, 19, announced their own pregnancy — just three months after walking down the aisle. “During this season that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, we are so excited to share with you that we are expecting the gift of a child ourselves!” the two gushed at the time. “We’ve both always loved children and seen them as a real blessing from God. It’s so surreal to think of being parents and having our own little one.” Talk about an exciting time for the entire Duggar fam!

