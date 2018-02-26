Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Share Adorable 1st Pics Of Their Newborn Son: We’re ‘Blessed’

What a beautiful baby! Joy-Anna Duggar & her husband Austin Forsyth welcomed their 1st child, a son, on Feb. 23, and his heart-melting 1st pics are PRECIOUS!

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, 20, and her husband Austin Forsyth, 24, are proud new parents, and they can’t help showing off their baby son! Just hours after announcing the birth of their first child, Gideon Martyn Forsyth, Joy and Austin posted his first photos via Instagram on Feb. 26. The cutie was born on Feb. 23 and it’s clear the Counting On stars are already completely in love with their bundle of joy! We don’t blame them either, I mean, just LOOK at the sweet smile! Click here to see pics of the Duggar family.

“We are so blessed by the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth!” Austin and Joy’s joint Instagram account captioned the gallery of baby pics. “He was born on 02/23/18 @ 3:39pm, weighing 10lbs. 3oz. and was 22 inches long!” The series of photos feature both Joy and Austin cuddling the baby boy, as well as one pic of Gideon on his own. In that image, the newborn is making a funny face, with one eye partially closed and a crooked grin — SO cute! Joy and Austin announced the news of their little one’s birth on Feb. 26, three days after his arrival.

“We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth,” the couple told People magazine. “Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful.” The new parents tied the knot just nine months ago in May, after a short three month-long engagement. They were originally planning on getting married in the fall, but later changed the date, rushing to get married in the spring. Following their nuptials, Joy and Austin jetted off to Geneva, Switzerland, for an “incredible” honeymoon.

